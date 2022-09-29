South Africa

LISTEN | Ramaphosa explains Phala Phala foreign cash

President broke his silence on questions around his game farm

29 September 2022 - 18:28
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to questions in parliament surrounding cash allegedly kept on his private farm and the frequent power outages.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

For the first time President Cyril Ramaphosa has provided some context to the theft of foreign currency from his game farm Phala Phala. He explained where the money came from and more details about his farm, but he’s in the dark on why a case number was not provided.

Listen to the president’s explanation:

Phala Phala came into the spotlight after former spy boss Arthur Fraser alleged Ramaphosa tried to conceal the theft of cash at his farm in Limpopo.

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula asked Ramaphosa: “Why did you not report the crime in Phala Phala like all citizens? What message does it send to the nation when the president faces allegations of money-laundering, kidnapping and torture on his farm, refuses to take the nation into his confidence and refuses to account to parliament?”

The president denied allegations of money-laundering but left other accusations hanging.

“Which procedure were you following by reporting to the general, who’s your main protector, because we are all equal before the law, and what makes you think somehow you’re so special that you can report to some general?” asked EFF leader Julius Malema.

The president answered various questions on the rising cost of living, land expropriation and Eskom, among others.

