South Africa

Water outages in parts of Joburg due to Rand Water purification plant power trips

Rahima Moosa and Helen Joseph hospitals are said to be without water, but Johannesburg Water says it has provided water tankers

01 October 2022 - 11:34
Parts of Johannesburg could experience low water pressure to no water at all due to a power trip at a Rand Water purification plant. Stock photo.
Parts of Johannesburg could experience low water pressure to no water at all due to a power trip at a Rand Water purification plant. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/MARINOS KARAFYLLIDIS

Johannesburg Water has warned residents in high-lying areas of the city of possible water outages due to power trips at a Rand Water purification plant.

Residents in areas such as Weltevreden Park, Soweto and Johannesburg Central could experience water supply issues.

The Rahima Moosa and Helen Joseph hospitals are already experiencing water outages.

In a statement on Saturday, Johannesburg Water said it had sent water tanks to the  hospitals to help sustain their water supplies.

“Alternate water supply is also being provided to other affected areas through stationary water tanks and mobile tankers. Systems are being monitored, and further updates will be provided to residents.” 

The water utility has urged  residents to reduce their water consumption as it grapples with low water levels at its reservoirs. 

According to Johannesburg Water, the power trips have affected various Rand Water pump stations and reservoirs, leading to reduced supplies at the Commando Road meter.

The Commando Road meter directly feeds Roodepoort, Johannesburg Central and Soweto.

“The reduction in flow has seen several Johannesburg Water reservoirs and towers with critically low to empty water levels.”

The utility said water supply in Crosby, Brixton, Hursthill, Honeydew and parts of Weltevreden Park, Randpark Ridge and Allensnek had been affected by the trips.

The utility's systems in Soweto which were affected were the Eagle Nest and Naturena reservoirs, which are at low levels, and the Crown Gardens tower which is “critically low to empty”. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Water supply restored at Helen Joseph Hospital

The Gauteng health department says the water supply at Helen Joseph Hospital has been fully restored.
News
3 days ago

Water supply challenges affect services at Helen Joseph Hospital

Services at Helen Joseph Hospital’s emergency department, theatre, intensive care unit and wards on floors 4 to 7 have been affected by water supply ...
News
3 days ago

Clear vision: chemistry graduate on a mission to make safe drinking water a reality

Having grown up in a rural area, Lungile Hadebe made it her mission to find a cost-effective, safe solution for water purification
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Water supply challenges affect services at Helen Joseph Hospital South Africa
  2. Prolonged load-shedding affecting Joburg Water infrastructure South Africa

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Ramaphosa explains Phala Phala foreign cash South Africa
  2. Thief transfers R630k from woman's bank accounts after phone snatch Consumer Live
  3. Durban fisherman reels in man's body South Africa
  4. Pretoria sweet wholesaler shut over health and safety regulations South Africa
  5. New Eskom board's first task is to remove CEO and COO: Black Business Council South Africa

Latest Videos

ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor
Mpho Phalatse voted out as Johannesburg mayor