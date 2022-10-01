Water outages in parts of Joburg due to Rand Water purification plant power trips

Johannesburg Water has warned residents in high-lying areas of the city of possible water outages due to power trips at a Rand Water purification plant.
Residents in areas such as Weltevreden Park, Soweto and Johannesburg Central could experience water supply issues.
The Rahima Moosa and Helen Joseph hospitals are already experiencing water outages.
In a statement on Saturday, Johannesburg Water said it had sent water tanks to the hospitals to help sustain their water supplies.
“Alternate water supply is also being provided to other affected areas through stationary water tanks and mobile tankers. Systems are being monitored, and further updates will be provided to residents.”
The water utility has urged residents to reduce their water consumption as it grapples with low water levels at its reservoirs.
According to Johannesburg Water, the power trips have affected various Rand Water pump stations and reservoirs, leading to reduced supplies at the Commando Road meter.
The Commando Road meter directly feeds Roodepoort, Johannesburg Central and Soweto.
“The reduction in flow has seen several Johannesburg Water reservoirs and towers with critically low to empty water levels.”
The utility said water supply in Crosby, Brixton, Hursthill, Honeydew and parts of Weltevreden Park, Randpark Ridge and Allensnek had been affected by the trips.
The utility's systems in Soweto which were affected were the Eagle Nest and Naturena reservoirs, which are at low levels, and the Crown Gardens tower which is “critically low to empty”.
