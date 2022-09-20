Prolonged load-shedding affecting Joburg Water infrastructure

“Johannesburg Water is monitoring affected infrastructure and will ensure that water supply is restored as soon as possible to customers,” said spokesperson Puleng Mopeli.
The entity appealed to customers to reduce consumption during this time.
These are the affected towers:
- Northcliff Tower: Areas supplied include Northcliff, Greymont, Valeriedene and Waterval Estate;
- Aeroton Tower: Areas supplied include Aeroton, Ormonde, Baragwanath Ext 1 and Ormonde View;
- Florida North: Areas supplied include Florida View, Florida North, Florida Glen, Florida, Florida Hills, Maraisburg and Delarey;
- Waterval Tower: Areas supplied include Bergbron and parts of Northcliff;
- Constantia Tower: Area supplied includes: Constantia Kloof, Florida Park, Floracliffe, Selwyn and parts of Florida Hills;
- Helderkruin Tower: Areas supplied include Helderkruin, Princess, Horison View, Wilropark, Roodekrans, Witpoortjie, Westgate and Technikon;
- Horison Tower: Areas supplied include Helderkruin, Carenvale, Discovery, Florida Park, Kloofendal, Horison Park, Horison, Honey Hill, Ontdekkers Park and Horison View;
- Witpoortjie Tower: Areas supplied include Groblerpark, parts of Princess and parts of Witpoortjie;
- Ilovo Tower: Areas supplied include Hyde Park, Dunkeld West, Inanda, Sandown, Sandhurst, Illovo and Wierda Valley;
- Bryanston Tower: Areas supplied include Daniel Brinkpark, Bryanston, Cramerview, Lyme Park, Vandia Grove, Hurlingham and Kensington B;
- Grand Central Tower: Areas supplied include Randjespark, Grand Central, Halfway House, Allendale, Glen Austin and Erand AH;
- President Park Tower: Areas supplied include President Park, Ebony Park, Kaalfontein, Rabie Ridge and Austin View;
- Rabie Ridge Tower: Areas supplied include Rabie Ridge and Commercia;
- Erand Tower: Areas supplied include Halfway Gardens, Midridge Park, Noordwyk, Erand Gardens, Sagewood and Carlswald; and
- Corporate Park Tower: Areas supplied include Headway Hill and Randjespark.
Prolonged load-shedding affecting Joburg Water infrastructure
Image: 123RF/MARINOS KARAFYLLIDIS
Johannesburg Water has cautioned customers of the risk of low pressure in some areas since the introduction of lengthier power outages under stage 6 load-shedding.
The water utility informed residents on Monday afternoon pump stations which supply various towers in parts of the city are “isolated” during load-shedding.
Latest Videos