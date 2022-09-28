Water supply challenges affect services at Helen Joseph Hospital

Services at Helen Joseph Hospital’s emergency department, theatre, intensive care unit and wards on floors 4 to 7 have been affected by water supply challenges.
Gauteng department of health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the Johannesburg hospital is continuing with urgent services, especially at its theatre, to minimise the impact on critical services.
The department “wishes to inform the public, patients and their families that Helen Joseph Hospital is experiencing a shortage in water supply which is affecting services in some areas of the facility”, he said.
Modiba said the shortage of is due to challenges experienced by Johannesburg Water over the weekend.
The utility has supplied water tanks to pump water into the system. This intervention has helped to ensure hospital services continue, although under constrained circumstances.
In the interim, the facility has sourced mobile toilets to ensure patients and staff have access to ablution services.
“The hospital borehole is supplying water to some areas, including the kitchen so cooking services for patients have not been affected,” Modiba said.
“The department wants to further assure the public that the hospital’s clinics are not closed. Patients continue to be seen and managed at the facility. However, we advise patients in need of primary healthcare services to visit nearby clinics and community healthcare centres.”
Image: Thulani Mbele
