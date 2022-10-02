South Africa

Traffic at a standstill on N3 in Pietermaritzburg after tanker crash

02 October 2022 - 14:53
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A tanker overturned in the vicinity of the Peter Brown Interchange in Pietermaritzburg earlier on Sunday.
A tanker overturned in the vicinity of the Peter Brown Interchange in Pietermaritzburg earlier on Sunday.
Image: Supplied

A total road closure due to an earlier oil spill in the vicinity of the Peter Brown interchange in Pietermaritzburg caused heavy traffic congestion and delays on Sunday.

A tanker overturned on Sunday morning, leading to the oil spill.

On Sunday afternoon, N3 Toll Concession said stationary traffic on the southbound carriageway, towards Durban, could extend as far back as beyond the Cedara interchange towards Tweedie.

“Clean up and recovery operations are under way, but congestion and delays are expected to continue until the scene has been cleared. Motorists are requested to slow down and to please approach the area with caution,” said N3TC operations manager Thania Dhoogra.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

16 taxi passengers burn to death in horror pile-up on N3 in KZN

The occupants of a fully laden taxi burned to death in a pile-up involving nine vehicles on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.
News
4 months ago

Delivery van driver killed in KZN horror crash

Pietermaritzburg firefighters, Mi7 Rescue medics and local tow-truck operators worked for two hours to retrieve the body of a delivery van driver ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Thief transfers R630k from woman's bank accounts after phone snatch Consumer Live
  2. LISTEN | Ramaphosa explains Phala Phala foreign cash South Africa
  3. Businessman Reuel Khoza lashes ‘irresolute’ Ramaphosa Politics
  4. New Eskom board's first task is to remove CEO and COO: Black Business Council South Africa
  5. Corruption-accused Mosebenzi Zwane’s ‘mini-Nkandla’ stands out in Warden News

Latest Videos

ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor
Mpho Phalatse voted out as Johannesburg mayor