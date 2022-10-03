South Africa

Guest of Drakensberg hotel rushed to hospital after venomous snake bite

03 October 2022 - 09:33
A Drakensberg hotel guest was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after being bitten by a berg adder.
Image: Specialised Tactical Accident Rescue Team

A guest at a Drakensberg hotel was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after being bitten by a venomous snake.

The Specialised Tactical Accident Rescue Team (Start) deployed a team after receiving a report that a guest had suffered a snake bite at a local hotel.

“On arrival, it was found that the patient was showing clear signs of a snake bite, with a clear bite mark and swelling to the affected area.

“Immediately, basic treatment was initiated while flip cards were used to try to identify the snake. The patient quickly identified the snake as a berg adder,” said Start in a statement.

According to the African Snakebite Institute, the berg adder is “considered a venomous snake, dangerous, bad-tempered, hisses loudly and strikes easily”.

“Its venom differs from most adders in that it is mainly neurotoxic with a specific action on the optic and facial nerves, causing drooping eyelids, double vision, dizziness and temporary loss of taste and smell. Breathing may also be affected in severe bites and bites can be very serious.

“There is no anti-venom for the bite of this snake and victims may have to be artificially ventilated. Some of the symptoms may prevail for several weeks after a bite,” the institute said.

Start’s partner Netcare 911 dispatched a helicopter “to allow for the patient to get to a level 1 trauma hospital in the shortest possible timeframe”.

“The patient was handed over from our medical team to the flight crew, where the patient was flown to the hospital for further treatment.”

TimesLIVE

