An elderly man who crashed on the N1 north in Gauteng was pulled to safety from his burning car by members of the public.
Netcare 911 said its paramedics were alerted at 12.40pm on Tuesday to the collision just before the New Road offramp at Halfway House, Midrand.
Spokesperson Shawn Herbst said: “Reports indicate the driver of a light motor vehicle lost control of his car, slamming into the barrier and resulting in a rollover. Shortly after this, the car caught alight.”
A second vehicle was involved when the driver lost control but its occupant did not sustain injuries.
“The driver of the first car, an elderly male, was pulled to safety by members of the public who witnessed the crash,” said Herbst.
He was assessed by medics and found to have sustained moderate injuries.
Driver escapes fiery crash near Midrand
Image: Netcare 911
