South Africa

Driver escapes fiery crash near Midrand

28 September 2022 - 08:09 By TimesLIVE
A driver lost control of his vehicle, slamming into a barrier and resulting in a rollover. Shortly after this the car caught alight.
A driver lost control of his vehicle, slamming into a barrier and resulting in a rollover. Shortly after this the car caught alight.
Image: Netcare 911

An elderly man who crashed on the N1 north in Gauteng was pulled to safety from his burning car by members of the public.

Netcare 911 said its paramedics were alerted at 12.40pm on Tuesday to the collision just before the New Road offramp at Halfway House, Midrand.

Spokesperson Shawn Herbst said: “Reports indicate the driver of a light motor vehicle lost control of his car, slamming into the barrier and resulting in a rollover. Shortly after this, the car caught alight.”

A second vehicle was involved when the driver lost control but its occupant did not sustain injuries.

“The driver of the first car, an elderly male, was pulled to safety by members of the public who witnessed the crash,” said Herbst.

He was assessed by medics and found to have sustained moderate injuries.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Another horrific KZN accident claims a life

Firefighters used hydraulic rescue equipment to free the body of a motorist pinned in wreckage after he collided with a truck on the N2 on the ...
News
1 day ago

N4 closed after crash involving two heavy vehicles

Two heavy articulated vehicles have collided on the N4 at the Sudwala turn-off in Mpumalanga.
News
1 day ago

Pongola truck driver ‘not good’, says lawyer as he abandons bail application

The truck driver responsible for the Pongola horror crash which claimed the lives of 18 primary school pupils and two adults has been left disturbed ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Man hauls woman to safety after fiery truck crash in northern KZN

Despite plumes of smoke and fire billowing around him, a man rushed to the aid of a woman in a bakkie on the R34 between Vryheid and Ulundi after a ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Mbalula urged to act on N2 as KZN mayor wants trucks banned during day News
  2. 'There’ll be serious consequences beyond paying a fine': Mbalula warns motorists South Africa
  3. Driver behaviour in spotlight as festive season road deaths climb News

Most read

  1. ‘Eskom can’t touch us.’ Meet the two towns that can’t be load shed News
  2. Eight foreigners and their bosses arrested for working without papers in ... South Africa
  3. Condolences pour in for woman killed by shark in Plettenberg Bay South Africa
  4. SA's energy crisis: Big changes at the top for Eskom News
  5. Fake reservation shock for social media expert who paid R9k for Zimbali villa News

Latest Videos

'Stranger Things' star Jamie Campbell Bower wows Comic Con Africa fans
Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...