Enyobeni tavern owner’s case postponed to November

05 October 2022 - 12:52 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Enyobeni tavern owner Vuyakazi Ndevu and her husband, Siyakhangela, outside the East London magistrate's court.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

The East London magistrate’s court has postponed the case of Enyobeni tavern owner Vuyokazi Ndevu and her husband, Siyakhangela, the tavern’s manager.

They appeared in court facing a charge of contravening the Liquor Act.

This was after the Eastern Cape Liquor Board filed charges against the owner of the tavern following the death of 21 teenagers at the establishment in June.

Their deaths made international news, but the cause of the victims' deaths remains unclear after the provincial health department withheld the details of a toxicology report.

Wednesday was supposed to be a pre-hearing for the case but it was postponed after a change in the prosecution team.

The case was postponed to November 25.

Speaking shortly after the appearance, one parent, Khululekile Ncandana, expressed optimism the case would go ahead in November with the prosecution and defence ready. 

“For these families it’s been hard. For 21 kids to die and then things go back to normal, it doesn’t happen like that.

“It has not been easy for us but we are praying. We pray to God to give us strength so whenever we come to court, we come as a team, we come in unity as parents to see justice done for our children,” Ncandana said.

Another parent, Ntombizonke Mgangala, said the journey has been long and strenuous but they were not giving up because they wanted to see justice served.

