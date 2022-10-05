Enyobeni tavern owner’s case postponed to November

The case was postponed to November 25.
The East London magistrate’s court has postponed the case of Enyobeni tavern owner Vuyokazi Ndevu and her husband, Siyakhangela, the tavern’s manager.
They appeared in court facing a charge of contravening the Liquor Act.
This was after the Eastern Cape Liquor Board filed charges against the owner of the tavern following the death of 21 teenagers at the establishment in June.
Their deaths made international news, but the cause of the victims' deaths remains unclear after the provincial health department withheld the details of a toxicology report.
Wednesday was supposed to be a pre-hearing for the case but it was postponed after a change in the prosecution team.
