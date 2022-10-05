A 37-year-old East London man has been arrested for the murder of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son.
Sinobom Tywantsi’s body was found in bushes at Bhongweni township, near East London's King Phalo Airport, on Tuesday afternoon.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson W/O Majola Nkohli said: “The suspect [allegedly] went to the house of the mother and fetched the child, Sinobom Tywantsi, who was playing with other children at the time. He took the child to nearby bushes and allegedly slit his throat.
“The man was arrested on a charge of murder and is expected to appear in court soon.”
This is a developing story.
DispatchLIVE
East London man arrested for murder of girlfriend's three-year-old toddler
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
