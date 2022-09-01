×

South Africa

Health department refuses to release ‘confidential’ Enyobeni cause of death

01 September 2022 - 15:59 By Sithandiwe Velaphi
Mourners at the mass funeral for the 21 children who lost their lives at the Enyobeni tavern on June 26. File photo.
Image: ALAN EASON

The Eastern Cape health department has decided to remain mum to the public regarding the toxicology results of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy in anticipation of “legal processes that might follow”.

Families of the 21 youngsters who died at the Scenery Park tavern on June 26 were called to gather at the health department's district offices in West Bank, East London, to get the final toxicology results.

Two family members have told the Dispatch the authorities told them the cause of death was suffocation as a result of overcrowding.

Provincial health spokesperson Siyanda Manana would neither confirm nor deny the claims by parents when he addressed the media on Thursday afternoon.

“The cause of death is a confidential document. We have sought a legal opinion over the matter and we were advised not to disclose the results [to the media].

“There is nothing sinister about that. The parents will receive the results,” Manana said.

He said parents were being offered counselling “as we brief them, individually, about the results”.

Khululekile Ncandana, whose son Bhongolwethu was one of those who died, said: “Parents are being briefed one by one by the authorities.”

One parent, told the Dispatch: “We are not happy about the whole process. We are being taken for a ride here.”

The parents are still locked in a meeting and have undertaken to address the media as a united group once their discussion has ended.

This is a developing story.

DispatchLIVE

