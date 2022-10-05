Her sentiments follow a report by the Free State health department which revealed that about 150 girls aged 10 to 14 had given birth over the past five months in the province.
“This is an alarming figure, but it is no less alarming than the Gauteng department of health’s August 2021 report about 23,000 teenage pregnancies in that year. That these figures do not spark nationwide outrage is indicative of the tolerance South Africans have built against statutory rape of young girls,” she said.
Hlazo-Webster said it is a burgeoning crisis which has health and socioeconomic implications, and negative effects on the education of girl children in particular.
“But most importantly, many of these pregnancies are consequences of sexual crimes, rape and statutory rape which routinely go unpunished. Girls are being violated every day. The perpetrators are often trusted figures in these young girls’ lives.”
Teenage pregnancy: Call for urgent justice-centred intervention
A response to the growing teenage pregnancy crisis should be multifaceted, but there is a need to drive an urgent justice-centred intervention as sexual crimes have taken place against children.
This is according to Build One SA (Bosa) deputy leader Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, who called for an urgent report on the prosecution rate for statutory rape over five years.
Shocking number of girls aged 10 to 14 giving birth in Tshwane
She said when children fall pregnant, it is a gross violation and an injustice.
No self-respecting society should normalise such events, she said. “Nor should any society claim to live the values of ubuntu while blaming children for actions initiated by predators.
“The quality of any society is reflected by the safety and security of its most vulnerable members.”
Hlazo-Webster said her party proposed these solutions:
She said they would approach police minister Bheki Cele to request a comprehensive update on the state of arrests and prosecutions of those accused of statutory rape over the past five years.
