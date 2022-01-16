'When I saw her I just cried'- The despair, strength and love of SA's pregnant teens

The phenomenon of unwanted pregnancies among teenagers shows no sign of abating

This week, Tracey* should have packed her textbooks in her bag and walked to school on the first day of her matric year.



As usual, she would have passed the park with the broken swings, the tuck shop where she sometimes buys an ice lolly, and the home of her favourite neighbour, “Uncle A”, who would be sitting outside with a cup of coffee and a slice of white bread...