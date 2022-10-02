Covid-19
Pandemic linked to rise in early-onset puberty among girls
Exact cause of increase in precocious puberty remains unclear, but a paediatrician warns that the trend could have dire consequences for the scourge of teen pregnancies in SA
02 October 2022 - 00:00
The number of young girls suffering from early-onset puberty is on the increase in the wake of the pandemic and its lockdown restrictions, according to studies around the world, though the reason remains unclear at this stage...
Covid-19
Pandemic linked to rise in early-onset puberty among girls
Exact cause of increase in precocious puberty remains unclear, but a paediatrician warns that the trend could have dire consequences for the scourge of teen pregnancies in SA
The number of young girls suffering from early-onset puberty is on the increase in the wake of the pandemic and its lockdown restrictions, according to studies around the world, though the reason remains unclear at this stage...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos