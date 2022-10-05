Zama zama arrests: 'Suspects bought raw gold to sell higher up the chain'

“As promised by the SA Police Service to dismantle illegal mining and arrest the ‘kingpins’, the Hawks have pounced on seven suspects in Carletonville and Khutsong for allegedly buying gold-bearing materials from zama zamas, processing it and selling it to the next level in the hierarchy,” Themba said.

“The arrests are part of the Hawks' 'Gillette' project, which has been ongoing since 2018 targeting individuals higher in the illegal mining activities.”

The seven are due to appear in the Carletonville magistrate's court on charges of money laundering, dealing in illegal precious metals and fraud after Tuesday's takedown on the West Rand.