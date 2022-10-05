Zama zama arrests: 'Suspects bought raw gold to sell higher up the chain'
The zama zama suspects due in court on Wednesday were nabbed as part of a Hawks operation targeting individuals higher up in the chain of illegal mining activities.
This is according to police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.
“As promised by the SA Police Service to dismantle illegal mining and arrest the ‘kingpins’, the Hawks have pounced on seven suspects in Carletonville and Khutsong for allegedly buying gold-bearing materials from zama zamas, processing it and selling it to the next level in the hierarchy,” Themba said.
“The arrests are part of the Hawks' 'Gillette' project, which has been ongoing since 2018 targeting individuals higher in the illegal mining activities.”
The seven are due to appear in the Carletonville magistrate's court on charges of money laundering, dealing in illegal precious metals and fraud after Tuesday's takedown on the West Rand.
The suspects are aged between 35 and 60.
Police impounded 13 high-performance vehicles and a truck during the raids, as they are suspected to have been purchased from the proceeds of crime.
SowetanLIVE reported that one of the properties raided had been purchased as a two-bedroom RDP house 12 years ago, before being upgraded into a home with four bedrooms with two bathrooms fitted with gold granite walls and sunken corner baths. Seven CCTV cameras were seen on the property.
TimesLIVE
