South Africa

Zama zama arrests: 'Suspects bought raw gold to sell higher up the chain'

05 October 2022 - 09:14 By TimesLIVE
Hawks and police seized 14 vehicles including a truck during their operation that led to the arrest of seven alleged illegal mining kingpins in Carletonville and Khutsong on the West Rand.
Hawks and police seized 14 vehicles including a truck during their operation that led to the arrest of seven alleged illegal mining kingpins in Carletonville and Khutsong on the West Rand.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The zama zama suspects due in court on Wednesday were nabbed as part of a Hawks operation targeting individuals higher up in the chain of illegal mining activities.

This is according to police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.

“As promised by the SA Police Service to dismantle illegal mining and arrest the ‘kingpins’, the Hawks have pounced on seven suspects in Carletonville and Khutsong for allegedly buying gold-bearing materials from zama zamas, processing it and selling it to the next level in the hierarchy,” Themba said.

“The arrests are part of the Hawks' 'Gillette' project, which has been ongoing since 2018 targeting individuals higher in the illegal mining activities.”

The seven are due to appear in the Carletonville magistrate's court on charges of money laundering, dealing in illegal precious metals and fraud after Tuesday's takedown on the West Rand.

One of the houses belonging to an alleged illegal mining kingpin who was arrested by the Hawks in Carletonville, West Rand.
One of the houses belonging to an alleged illegal mining kingpin who was arrested by the Hawks in Carletonville, West Rand.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The suspects are aged between 35 and 60.

Police impounded 13 high-performance vehicles and a truck during the raids, as they are suspected to have been purchased from the proceeds of crime.

SowetanLIVE reported that one of the properties raided had been purchased as a two-bedroom RDP house 12 years ago, before being upgraded into a home with four bedrooms with two bathrooms fitted with gold granite walls and sunken corner baths. Seven CCTV cameras were seen on the property.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ ON:

Luxury vehicles impounded as Hawks raid alleged zama zama leaders' homes

A Range Rover Evoque, Ford Raptor, Amarok bakkie, Audi A3 and two Golf GTIs were some of the high-powered vehicles the Hawks seized on Tuesday during ...
News
22 hours ago

Hawks raid homes of zama zama 'kingpins' in Carletonville, Khutsong

Six suspects have been arrested and their luxury vehicles have been seized
News
1 day ago

Joburg's all-out zama zama turf war: Mutilated bodies linked to Krugersdorp rapes

A bloody turf war among illegal miners in Maraisburg, western Johannesburg, where 10 bodies were found this week, is directly linked to the ...
News
2 weeks ago

Six 'zama zamas' shot, bludgeoned and mutilated

The badly mutilated bodies of six suspected illegal miners killed in the Maraisburg area, in the west of Joburg, on Tuesday night lay undiscovered ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Luxury vehicles impounded as Hawks raid alleged zama zama leaders' homes South Africa
  2. Company once owned by Duduzane Zuma, Tony Gupta added to Vrede farm case News
  3. Corruption-accused Mosebenzi Zwane’s ‘mini-Nkandla’ stands out in Warden News
  4. Hawks raid homes of zama zama 'kingpins' in Carletonville, Khutsong South Africa
  5. Hawks nab suspected mastermind behind cash-in-transit heists at his Soweto home South Africa

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor