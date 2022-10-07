South Africa

Transnet declares force majeure for third time in 15 months

07 October 2022 - 08:29 By Felix Njini
Transnet declared force majeure after workers started a strike over wages. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

The state-owned ports and freight rail operator has declared a force majeure after workers started a strike over wages, the third time Transnet has taken this drastic measure since July last year.

“At this time, we anticipate portions of our operations will be scaled down,” Transnet said in a notice to its customers.

“Transnet Port Terminals is open to having consultations with customers who are willing to engage with our executive team to find practical means aimed at overcoming the effect of this force majeure event.”

The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union and United National Transport Union declared strikes at Transnet on Thursday after months of wage talks deadlocked. Transnet on Wednesday doubled its offer to 3% in a bid to head off the work stoppage. The proposed pay increase is well below local annual inflation of 7.6%.

Transnet employees in KZN block roads, threaten exports as wage talks reach stalemate

Chaos erupted at the Richards Bay port on Thursday as Transnet workers downed tools and embarked on protests which could disrupt exports.
News
18 hours ago

Transnet’s rail and ports network is key to exports of bulk commodities such as coal, iron ore, chrome and manganese. A strike threatens to constrain distribution of some commodities amid surging demand globally. Companies including Thungela Resources Ltd, the nation’s biggest shipper of thermal coal, were already stockpiling the fuel due to bottlenecks on the rail system. 

The ports are also crucial for shippers from landlocked African countries,  including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Transnet said in the notice it will try to mitigate the impact of the force majeure, a step resorted to when unforeseen events prevent it from meeting contractual obligations, by activating back-up measures and finding external, temporary resources to ensure operations continue.

The company will seek to “invoke contingency plans and source external stand-in or temporary resources to ensure the operations continue across the terminals,” Transnet said.

