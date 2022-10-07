Prince Lethukuthula Zulu died of drug overdose before robbery, court hears

Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, son of the late Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, died of a cocaine overdose, postmortem results show.
This was revealed during the cross-examination of investigating officer Sgt Mokwena Mojapelo on Thursday.
Mojapelo was relaying to the high court in Johannesburg how he gathered evidence that led him to arrest Tshefogatso Moremane, 30, Margaret Koaile, 42, Portia Mmola, 28 and Gontse Tlhoele, 30. The fifth accused in the trial, Dakalo Mbedzi, 32, an e-hailing driver, has since died.
Zulu, 50, was found dead by security guards at his home in a residential complex at Northwold in Johannesburg on November 6 2020.
The court previously heard the accused, who are charged with his murder, were alleged to be part of a syndicate that allegedly drugged and robbed people. They allegedly stole a microwave, television sets and cash at Zulu’s apartment.
Mojapelo told the court fingerprint results showed Moremane had been inside Zulu’s apartment.
“Her right index fingerprint was found in a bowl in the sitting room.”
He also obtained video footage from Zulu’s townhouse complex on the day of his death, which identified the vehicle in which the suspects had been travelling.
“I saw a white Mercedes-Benz and silver grey Polo. When I interrogated the information, I found the Mercedes belonged to the victim. The Polo belonged to the suspects. I focused on the Polo. There was a black sticker, silver mag wheels and a towbar,” said Mojapelo.
The Polo was subsequently spotted in the Pretoria CBD.
“I saw the black sticker, silver mag wheels and towbar as seen on the footage. I was assisted by metro police to stop the vehicle. It was driven by a male and there were six female occupants. I requested we all head to the Pretoria Central police station.”
During questioning, Mbedzi allegedly confirmed to Mojapelo that the women he was driving were in Northwold on the night of Zulu’s death. It was around this time he heard another officer in the police station calling Moremane’s name. He had already obtained a warrant of arrest and facilitated the arrest.
“Moremane wanted to make a confession. I told her I was a junior and could not assist her but I would arrange a senior member,” he told the court.
“A female sergeant named Mulalo searched them on my behalf and she found eight pills (alleged illegal drugs) on one accused.”
A bottle of eye drops was also found.
Mojapelo said several stolen items from Zulu’s apartment, including a blanket and a microwave, were found in homes of the accused, but a television set, two cellphones, a laptop and R80,000 cash were not recovered.
The trial continues.
Prince Lethukuthula Zulu died of drug overdose before robbery, court hears
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng/TimesLIVE
