Transnet employees in KZN block roads, threaten exports as wage talks reach stalemate
Chaos erupted at the Richards Bay port on Thursday as Transnet workers downed tools and embarked on protests which could disrupt exports.
Teargas and stun grenades were fired by police when they attempted to disperse hundreds of employees who blockaded the road near gate E of the port.
Mounds of rubble, debris and even cement were strewn across the road as workers vented their frustration.
Protests began shortly after midnight in Empangeni and spilt over into Richards Bay after eight hours of robust wage negotiations between the United National Transport Union (Untu) and management on Wednesday which ended in a stalemate.
Transnet is offering a 3% increase.
In a statement on Thursday the union said management had not provided a revised offer as per their mandate from members to match inflation, which stands at 7.6%.
Rail and port workers to strike this week over wages
“Untu leadership’s priority through this process is to ensure our members are protected during the strike. Members must take note that notwithstanding that Untu requested the Transnet bargaining council on September 20 to initiate the process of establishing picketing rules, they have failed to initiate this process and have failed to establish picketing rules by September 23 as requested.”
Transnet spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said since tabling an initial offer, Transnet has made concerted efforts by improving its wage offer on four occasions.
“This in spite of the operational and financial challenges facing the organisation, fully understanding the impact any strike action would have on employees, industry and the economy.
“Transnet’s primary focus remains to avoid mass industrial action as this will have a profound impact on economic activity across all sectors and urges workers to consider the long-term consequences of the strike on themselves, their colleagues, their families and the SA economy,” Shezi added.
TimesLIVE understands at least two people were arrested during Thursday’s protests in Richards Bay.
A police spokesperson referred all queries related to the strike to national SAPS. National police did not immediately respond to queries.
