South Africa

Transnet employees in KZN block roads, threaten exports as wage talks reach stalemate

06 October 2022 - 17:32
Teargas was fired at unruly Transnet workers who embarked on protests in Richards Bay on Thursday demanding wage increases.
Teargas was fired at unruly Transnet workers who embarked on protests in Richards Bay on Thursday demanding wage increases.
Image: Screenshot

Chaos erupted at the Richards Bay port on Thursday as Transnet workers downed tools and embarked on protests which could disrupt exports. 

Teargas and stun grenades were fired by police when they attempted to disperse hundreds of employees who blockaded the road near gate E of the port. 

Mounds of rubble, debris and even cement were strewn across the road as workers vented their frustration.  

Protests began shortly after midnight in Empangeni and spilt over into Richards Bay after eight hours of robust wage negotiations between the United National Transport Union (Untu) and management on Wednesday which ended in a stalemate. 

Transnet is offering a 3% increase. 

In a statement on Thursday the union said management had not provided a revised offer as per their mandate from members to match inflation, which stands at 7.6%.

Rail and port workers to strike this week over wages

Workers at state-owned logistics firm Transnet will go on strike from Thursday over a wage dispute, two labour unions said, a move that could halt ...
News
2 days ago

“Untu leadership’s priority through this process is to ensure our members are protected during the strike. Members must take note that notwithstanding that Untu requested the Transnet bargaining council on September 20 to initiate the process of establishing picketing rules, they have failed to initiate this process and have failed to establish picketing rules by September 23 as requested.”

Transnet spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said since tabling an initial offer, Transnet has made concerted efforts by improving its wage offer on four occasions. 

“This in spite of the operational and financial challenges facing the organisation, fully understanding the impact any strike action would have on employees, industry and the economy.

“Transnet’s primary focus remains to avoid mass industrial action as this will have a profound impact on economic activity across all sectors and urges workers to consider the long-term consequences of the strike on themselves, their colleagues, their families and the SA economy,” Shezi added.

TimesLIVE understands at least two people were arrested during Thursday’s protests in Richards Bay. 

A police spokesperson referred all queries related to the strike to national SAPS. National police did not immediately respond to queries. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Teachers unwilling to strike, despite public sector wage talks deadlock

Two teacher unions are unlikely to join other public sector workers planning to embark on industrial action following Monday’s deadlock in wage ...
News
2 days ago

Inflation driving up inequality, say experts

Income inequality is on the rise, experts say, with wages not keeping up with inflation and more people doing part time work.
Business Times
4 days ago

PSA says most members 'tilting towards rejecting' 3% wage offer

The Public Servants Association on Monday said its members appear to be rejecting the government’s latest 2022/2023 wage offer.
News
1 week ago

Workers boo Mantashe as Cosatu president warns of impact of ANC losing power in 2024 polls

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi believes the ANC retaining power in the 2024 national and provincial polls is the best available option to workers.
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Luxury vehicles impounded as Hawks raid alleged zama zama leaders' homes South Africa
  2. Teachers unwilling to strike, despite public sector wage talks deadlock News
  3. Hawks raid homes of zama zama 'kingpins' in Carletonville, Khutsong South Africa
  4. ‘I’m going to defeat you again white boys’: Malema on AfriForum’s leave to ... South Africa
  5. A Royal mess: Flood victims moved to Durban hotel as property owners 'turn ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Magistrate murder accused abandons bid for bail
SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars