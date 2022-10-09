Western Cape authorities seized drugs with a street value of R2.4m at Cape Town International Airport, with 4kg of cocaine hidden in chocolate wrappings.
“Police members of the provincial organised crime narcotics unit in Cape Town followed up information of a passenger responsible for drug trafficking through Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday October 4 2022,” warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi said on Sunday.
“The members were strategically placed to profile and searched passengers disembarking from a flight from Dubai just before midday. Amid the hustle and bustle, they kept their sights focused and conducted intense searches.
“Their mandate was fulfilled when they confiscated 4kg of cocaine in chocolate wrappers hidden in the luggage of one of the passengers.”
A 37-year-old man was arrested and will appear in court on drug dealing charges.
Cocaine worth R2.4m found hidden in chocolate wrappers in luggage at CT International Airport
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock
Western Cape authorities seized drugs with a street value of R2.4m at Cape Town International Airport, with 4kg of cocaine hidden in chocolate wrappings.
“Police members of the provincial organised crime narcotics unit in Cape Town followed up information of a passenger responsible for drug trafficking through Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday October 4 2022,” warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi said on Sunday.
“The members were strategically placed to profile and searched passengers disembarking from a flight from Dubai just before midday. Amid the hustle and bustle, they kept their sights focused and conducted intense searches.
“Their mandate was fulfilled when they confiscated 4kg of cocaine in chocolate wrappers hidden in the luggage of one of the passengers.”
A 37-year-old man was arrested and will appear in court on drug dealing charges.
READ MORE:
‘Drug mule’ bust at King Shaka airport with cocaine worth more than R2m
Suspect bust at Botswana border for 'smuggling cocaine worth R2.2m'
Drug busts in SA seize thousands of kilograms of cocaine in past four years
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos