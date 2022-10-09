South Africa

Cocaine worth R2.4m found hidden in chocolate wrappers in luggage at CT International Airport

09 October 2022 - 17:15 By TimesLIVE
Western Cape authorities seized 4kg of cocaine at Cape Town International Airport.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Western Cape authorities seized drugs with a street value of R2.4m at Cape Town International Airport, with 4kg of cocaine hidden in chocolate wrappings.

“Police members of the provincial organised crime narcotics unit in Cape Town followed up information of a passenger responsible for drug trafficking through Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday October 4 2022,” warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi said on Sunday.

“The members were strategically placed to profile and searched passengers disembarking from a flight from Dubai just before midday. Amid the hustle and bustle, they kept their sights focused and conducted intense searches.

“Their mandate was fulfilled when they confiscated 4kg of cocaine in chocolate wrappers hidden in the luggage of one of the passengers.”

A 37-year-old man was arrested and will appear in court on drug dealing charges.

