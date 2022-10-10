Zuma said he felt the same way he felt in 1973 after being released from Robben Island.
“It is a day of mixed emotions. I am relieved to be free again to walk around and do whatever I want to do without restrictions and having to seek permission, in the same manner that I felt in 1973 when I was released from Robben Island.
“Only this time, I am also filled with sadness. It was the first time ever that the Constitutional Court sentenced any person to a term of imprisonment and without even the benefit of a trial. I never expected this to happen during the freedom and democracy we fought so hard to attain,” he said in a statement.
He also thanked his supporters.
“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to South Africans from all walks of life for the unwavering support and love during a most difficult and trying period,” he said.
“The phone calls, visits and messages of support on social media and other platforms kept me strong and focused on ensuring that those who wanted to break my spirit and resolve do not succeed.
“I also appreciate the prayer meetings and other gatherings that were organised during the incarceration period. These gave me and my family much encouragement and upliftment.”
WATCH | Fireworks and bubbly: How Jacob Zuma celebrated the end of his jail sentence
Image: Theo Jeptha
Former president Jacob Zuma celebrated his “freedom” by popping bottles, watching a fireworks display and dancing with his family at his Nkandla homestead.
At the weekend his daughter Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma shared videos of him after his 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court expired.
The former president was sentenced after he failed to comply with the Constitutional Court’s ruling compelling him to appear before the state capture commission of inquiry.
