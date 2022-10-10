Confidence waning but Liverpool will recover: Van Dijk after Arsenal loss

“Every human, being whatever job, whatever situation, you need a bit of confidence to perform in the highest level. If you're not winning like we are used to then confidence is creeping away, but we know that it can turn around.

“We know we have to work and we have to work hard. That's the only thing to do and the only way forward.”

Klopp's side visit Rangers in the Champions League in midweek before welcoming Manchester City to Merseyside in the Premier League.

“The only thing we can do is try to win the next game,” Van Dijk said.

“We know in the league it's going to be quite a tough one but first we have to recover, look at what we can do better because there will be plenty of moments that we can all do better.”