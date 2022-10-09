PODCAST | Eskom’s new chair makes coal costs his first target
Mpho Makwana also extends his support for embattled CEO Andre de Ruyter who has been facing growing calls recently to resign
09 October 2022 - 00:02
Mpho Makwana, the new chair of Eskom, has backed incumbent CEO Andre de Ruyter and set his sights on bringing down the price of electricity by reducing the cost of coal supplied to its plants while also improving the quality of the fuel it receives...
