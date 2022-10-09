Business

PODCAST | Eskom’s new chair makes coal costs his first target

Mpho Makwana also extends his support for embattled CEO Andre de Ruyter who has been facing growing calls recently to resign

09 October 2022 - 00:02
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor

Mpho Makwana, the new chair of Eskom, has backed incumbent CEO Andre de Ruyter and set his sights on bringing down the price of electricity by reducing the cost of coal supplied to its plants while also improving the quality of the fuel it receives...

