A former prosecutor at the Thohoyandou magistrate's court was convicted on Tuesday of corruption after receiving a bribe to make a case disappear.
The conviction follows an incident in May 2020 when Leonard Makhado Ratshilumela, 50, was arrested at Thavhani Mall in Thohoyandou by the Hawks during an undercover operation when he was demanding a gratification from the parent of an accused.
“In his plea he submitted he accepted gratification of R6,000 with the intention to destroy the docket for the reckless and negligent driving charges against the minor child, instead of referring the case to the child justice court,” said the National Prosecuting Authority.
Ratshilumela is also facing four counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
He allegedly tried to kill the witnesses in the corruption case by burning their house with petrol.
He will appear again in Sibasa regional court on January 24 next year for trial.
He remains in custody while awaiting sentencing on November 21.
Former prosecutor who took money to make case disappear found guilty of corruption
He also faces charges of attempted murder
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda
