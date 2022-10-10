Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Downer and Maughan being in the dock has fulfilled Zuma’s wildest dreams

The state advocate and journalist are two more pawns in Jacob Zuma’s attempts to divert attention from his corruption charges

10 October 2022 - 20:08
Tom Eaton Columnist

Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan has been postponed until next year, but I suspect the former president got the thing he wanted most from the whole endeavour: a certain photograph, which he will keep on his phone so that he can stare it at in the small hours when the whispers in his head grow loud...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Mbalula keeps achieving new levels of incompetence ... let’s see ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | If you want to make a documentary on Zuma, show him the Manyi Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Even if the ANC loses a majority in 2024, it will stay with us, it ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Stage 15 is when the nerves black out, but some of us may be past ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | ‘Political conscience’ isn’t necessarily a relationship between ... Opinion & Analysis
  6. TOM EATON | McKenzie’s ramblings mask a menacing xenophobic agenda Opinion & Analysis
  7. TOM EATON | The ANC’s inability to run the country has nothing to do with ... Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | Have a heart: relieve De Ruyter of his burden so he and SA can ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Downer and Maughan being in the dock has fulfilled Zuma’s wildest ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Our immunity to the evil and decay around us is disheartening Opinion & Analysis
  4. RONALD LAMOLA | The times they are a-changing Opinion & Analysis
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Wyze up on crash data technology Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations