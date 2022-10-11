South Africa

Six killed as bakkie, car collide near Port Edward

11 October 2022 - 06:45 By TImesLIVE
Six people were killed and five others were injured in a collision between two vehicles on the R61 in Port Edward on Monday afternoon.
Six people were killed and five injured in a collision between a bakkie and a car near Port Edward on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Monday afternoon.

Netcare 911 said it responded to a collision on the R61 near Caribbean Estates at 4.58pm.

“On closer inspection it was found that the car and bakkie were involved in a head-on collision leaving six occupants deceased prior to our arrival.

“Another five patients had sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious,” Netcare 911 said in a statement.

It said fire and rescue services had to use hydraulic tools to free the bodies trapped in the vehicles.

