Six people were killed and five injured in a collision between a bakkie and a car near Port Edward on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Monday afternoon.
Netcare 911 said it responded to a collision on the R61 near Caribbean Estates at 4.58pm.
“On closer inspection it was found that the car and bakkie were involved in a head-on collision leaving six occupants deceased prior to our arrival.
“Another five patients had sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious,” Netcare 911 said in a statement.
It said fire and rescue services had to use hydraulic tools to free the bodies trapped in the vehicles.
TimesLIVE
Six killed as bakkie, car collide near Port Edward
Image: Netcare911
