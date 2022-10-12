South Africa

Decomposed body found in Durban stormwater drain

12 October 2022 - 15:39
The decomposed body of a man has been found in a stormwater drain in Durban. Stock photo.
The decomposed body of a man has been found in a stormwater drain in Durban. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

The severely decomposed body of a man has been found in a stormwater drain in Durban.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said the discovery was made in Jacobs, south of Durban, on Wednesday afternoon.

“A maintenance team conducting grass cutting in the area made the gruesome discovery of a severely decomposed adult male in a stormwater drain.

“The scene was secured with the assistance of Blue Security and handed over to the SA Police Service who will conduct the necessary investigation.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Eskom, aliens, Armageddon ... exactly what happened in Durban last night?

A raging wind storm with periodic bolts of lightning during a major power outage left Durban residents questioning what happened on Tuesday night.
News
5 hours ago

Explosion at substation leaves huge areas of Durban without power

The eThekwini municipality said on Tuesday it was aware of a trip at its Klaarwater major substation, leaving many areas around the city in the dark.
News
19 hours ago

Man accused of murdering DUT student Xolile Mbatha to plead guilty

A KwaZulu-Natal man charged with the July killing of Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student Xolile Mbatha plans to plead guilty
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Theft case laid against Ramaphosa at Joburg police station South Africa
  2. Diamond dealer dazzles with half a million handout for Zuma South Africa
  3. Six murdered women found with their hands tied behind their backs in downtown ... South Africa
  4. Free water and power isn’t half of it — here’s how much ministers earn and some ... South Africa
  5. ‘We knew it was too good to be true’ — Reaction to load-shedding return South Africa

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations