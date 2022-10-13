South Africa

We will take NPA services to the people, says Northern Cape DPP

13 October 2022 - 15:12
The NPA in the Northern Cape has embarked on joint initiatives to solve matters such as the DNA backlog, says provincial director of public prosecutions Livingstone Sakata. File photo.
The NPA in the Northern Cape has embarked on joint initiatives to solve matters such as the DNA backlog, says provincial director of public prosecutions Livingstone Sakata. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Financial Mail

Northern Cape director of public prosecutions (DPP) advocate Livingstone Sakata has assured the province prosecutors will defend all victims of crime, including those who are marginalised.

Sakata was updating the media on his office's strategy and performance, especially in dealing with priority crimes.

He also touched on progress made in gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide cases.

“We are extremely mindful of the dire consequences of our failures. If we fail, there will be anarchy and people will take the law into their hands, and we will have problems of vigilantism,” he said.

Advocate Livingstone Sakata, Northern Cape director of public prosecutions.
Advocate Livingstone Sakata, Northern Cape director of public prosecutions.
Image: Supplied

Sakata added that his priorities included addressing GBV, intimate partner violence and farm murders.

“The greatest challenge faced by victims [of crime] in the Northern Cape is that citizens generally have vast distances to travel to access services. We have therefore made it a priority to make services of the NPA accessible to the communities.”

He said the NPA in the province would take prosecutions to communities and had embarked on joint initiatives to solve matters such as the DNA backlog.

“I am pleased that the DNA initiative has delivered marvellous results. We have been able to unblock blockages. Cold cases have come to life. Withdrawn cases have been reinstated. I am very thankful for the partnership of all involved in the DNA project initiative.”

He said the number of finalised cases and convictions had also improved.

Sakata added that he was pleased the sexual offences and community affairs (Soca) unit had assisted the NPA by providing case managers to help screen GBV and sexual offences dockets, and hold early-stage consultations with sexual offence and GBV victims.

“We are further motivating for an extra sexual offences court,” he said. 

Sakata said such courts had experienced prosecutors who were dedicated, committed and understood victims of crime, which helped to avoid secondary victimisation. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Five more in court on charges of vehicle licence fraud that cost R60m

Five more licensing officials from Mpumalanga appeared in court on Wednesday in connection with the R60m motor vehicle licence fee dumping corruption ...
News
1 day ago

Six bodies: Accused had previous arrest for rape which was withdrawn

Police have confirmed that the 20-year-old suspect arrested after the discovery of six women’s bodies at a panelbeating business in Johannesburg had ...
News
1 day ago

Diamond dealer dazzles with half a million handout for Zuma

Controversial diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg has pledged R500,000 to fund former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution of NPA advocate Billy ...
News
2 days ago

RONALD LAMOLA | The times they are a-changing

The authorities have taken stock and the age of accountability has been set in motion
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

New court needed in Klerksdorp to deal with gangs and zama zama activity, JSC hears

Judge Tebogo Djaje gets the nod for North West deputy judge president from the Judicial Service Commission
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Brother who raped his sister, 15, gets life imprisonment South Africa
  2. Bogus doctor accused of raping teenager denied bail South Africa

Most read

  1. Diamond dealer dazzles with half a million handout for Zuma South Africa
  2. Free water and power isn’t half of it — here’s how much ministers earn and some ... South Africa
  3. This is the woman whose decomposed body was found 'hidden in ceiling of ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Chinese ‘flying car’ makes first public flight in Dubai news
  5. Theft case laid against Ramaphosa at Joburg police station South Africa

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations