South Africa

Teenagers arrested for Facebook Marketplace scam, attempted robbery

13 October 2022 - 15:40 By TimesLIVE
Police have arrested six teenagers they say attempted to rob a man selling an item on Facebook Marketplace. File photo.
Police have arrested six teenagers they say attempted to rob a man selling an item on Facebook Marketplace. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

A group of teenagers are under arrest for allegedly luring people wanting to sell household goods into a trap to rob them.

The teenagers laid the bait on Facebook Marketplace, said Western Cape police. Spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said the Nyanga crime-prevention unit bust the suspects, six teens aged between 15 and 17, on Wednesday.

“The victim was delivering a system, ordered on Facebook Marketplace, in Brown’s Farm, when he was [accosted] by six males who stoned the vehicle in an attempt to rob him.

“Police officers witnessed the ordeal and arrested the suspects and confiscated their cellular telephones.

“The suspects had lured the victim to the location under the guise of being potential customers.”

Gwala said 15 more conversations with possible victims were found on the suspects' cellphones.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Fake car auctions and disappearing data: Wendy Knowler’s 'watch-outs of the week'

In this weekly segment of bite-sized chunks of useful information, consumer journalist Wendy Knowler summarises news you can use.
News
10 months ago

‘TV, worth R30k, going for R6k!’ Looters tracked as they try to flog goods

Ordinary South Africans have turned into sleuths, tracking down looted items as they are put up for sale online
News
1 year ago

Vintage furniture makes cents if you're on a budget. Here's where to shop for it

The lure of 'fast furniture' can never beat the joy of finding unique, pre-owned pieces that offer great value for money
Lifestyle
3 years ago

Caring young shoppers are turning back time

Millennials and Gen Z are fuelling a boom in the second-hand watch market.
Lifestyle
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Vigilance is king: don’t make it easy for scammers Opinion & Analysis
  2. How to handle dodgy cellphone contracts, solar deal scams and DIY returns Consumer Live
  3. Do you shop for second-hand clothes? You’re likely to be more stylish Lifestyle
  4. ‘TV, worth R30k, going for R6k!’ Looters tracked as they try to flog goods News

Most read

  1. Diamond dealer dazzles with half a million handout for Zuma South Africa
  2. Free water and power isn’t half of it — here’s how much ministers earn and some ... South Africa
  3. This is the woman whose decomposed body was found 'hidden in ceiling of ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | Chinese ‘flying car’ makes first public flight in Dubai news
  5. Theft case laid against Ramaphosa at Joburg police station South Africa

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations