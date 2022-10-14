South Africa

Police launch manhunt for three suspects who killed two on-duty cops in Boksburg

They allegedly stole two firearms from the officers and their bulletproof vests

14 October 2022 - 07:48
Police have launched a manhunt for three suspects who killed two police officers in Boksburg. File photo.
Police have launched a manhunt for three suspects who killed two police officers in Boksburg. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Police in Gauteng have launched a manhunt for three suspects who are alleged to have killed two on-duty police officers in Benoni on Thursday evening.

According to police spokesperson Col Atlenda Mathe, the officers from the Boksburg North police station were attacked while responding to a report about a unnatural death in the area.

“The 29-year-old constable with three years’ service and a 45-year-old sergeant with 18 years’ service were responding to the complaint when they were accosted by three males.

“At the time of the attack they were waiting for a mortuary van when they were disarmed and fatally wounded,” Mathe said.

She said the suspects fled the scene on foot with the deceased’s service pistols and bulletproof vests.

“All role players have been activated and a manhunt is underway to apprehend those who are behind the attack and recover the firearms and bulletproof vests.” .

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Crime Stop Hotline number on 0860010111 or download the MySAPS App on any android or smartphone. Information will be treated with confidentiality.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

TMPD cop fatally shot after 'hijacking incident'

An off-duty Tshwane metro police department officer was shot and killed in what appears to have been a hijacking in Olievenhoutbosch on Sunday ...
News
1 week ago

Alleged cop killer appears in Durban court

A man arrested in connection with the murder of an off-duty policeman appeared briefly in the Durban magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
News
4 weeks ago

Sister in custody after off-duty cop’s murder

The sister of an off-duty police officer, killed in her Umzimkhulu home, is in custody.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Attorney gunned down at his Limpopo home South Africa
  2. Hawks arrest man linked to killing of cop at barber shop South Africa

Most read

  1. This is the woman whose decomposed body was found 'hidden in ceiling of ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Chinese ‘flying car’ makes first public flight in Dubai news
  3. Diamond dealer dazzles with half a million handout for Zuma South Africa
  4. Sassa is changing systems — here's how grant applications may be affected South Africa
  5. Eskom, aliens, Armageddon ... exactly what happened in Durban last night? South Africa

Latest Videos

Coal costs, the Eskom model & management: Key observations from incoming Eskom ...
Water crisis explained: Inside Joburg's Crosby and Hursthill water pump stations