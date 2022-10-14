Police in Gauteng have launched a manhunt for three suspects who are alleged to have killed two on-duty police officers in Benoni on Thursday evening.
According to police spokesperson Col Atlenda Mathe, the officers from the Boksburg North police station were attacked while responding to a report about a unnatural death in the area.
“The 29-year-old constable with three years’ service and a 45-year-old sergeant with 18 years’ service were responding to the complaint when they were accosted by three males.
“At the time of the attack they were waiting for a mortuary van when they were disarmed and fatally wounded,” Mathe said.
She said the suspects fled the scene on foot with the deceased’s service pistols and bulletproof vests.
“All role players have been activated and a manhunt is underway to apprehend those who are behind the attack and recover the firearms and bulletproof vests.” .
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Crime Stop Hotline number on 0860010111 or download the MySAPS App on any android or smartphone. Information will be treated with confidentiality.
TimesLIVE
Police launch manhunt for three suspects who killed two on-duty cops in Boksburg
They allegedly stole two firearms from the officers and their bulletproof vests
Image: Elvis Ntombela
