South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints Mosotho Moepya IEC chair

14 October 2022 - 16:50 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Mosotho Moepya as chair of the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC).
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Mosotho Moepya as chair of the Electoral Commission of South Africa  (IEC) with immediate effect.

He succeeds Glen Mashinini, whose term ended in April.

“Mr Moepya has extensive knowledge and experience of the powers and functions of the electoral commission.

“He has served as a full-time member of the electoral commission since 2018 after holding various senior positions in the commission since 1998,” the presidency said.

Ramaphosa wished Moepya well in his new role.

