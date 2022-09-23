When McKaiser asked whether his will be a “classic political party”, Maimane said though it must be registered with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) as a political entity, he is designing a “franchise model”. He means that while there must agreement on non-negotiable values such as ubuntu and nonracialism, there will be space for a diverse range of individuals to join, provided they are committed to empowering their communities and serving those who nominate and elect them.
However, added Maimane, even common values are insufficient for effective and responsive government. This is why his model also emphasises “a common vision” for the most important issues affecting communities such as the economy, safety and education.
McKaiser suggested there was a “vagueness” problem when politicians talk about values such as nonracialism. These are substantive political concepts that might mean different things to different people. Similarly, suggested the podcast host, there might be “intractable differences” about what the vision should be for solving crime and making communities safer.
Maimane insisted that a culture of democratic debate, guided by the agreed baseline values, will make it more rather than less likely that a common vision would be agreed on.
Whether these responses are persuasive is for listeners of this TimesLIVE podcast to decide.
To listen to previous episodes, go here.
Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm, Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Player.fm, Pocket Cast
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Eusebius on TimesLIVE
PODCAST | Excited about Mmusi Maimane's return to electoral politics?
Image: supplied
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane has told TimesLIVE contributor and analyst Eusebius McKaiser why he decided to register a political party to contest the 2024 elections.
On Eusebius on TimesLIVE, Maimane argues that communities are disempowered by the electoral system, which is why he focused his energies, after exiting formal politics in 2019, on electoral reform. He says effective political accountability requires that communities have the ability to recall parliamentarians who do not fulfil their mandate.
Join the discussion:
When McKaiser asked whether his will be a “classic political party”, Maimane said though it must be registered with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) as a political entity, he is designing a “franchise model”. He means that while there must agreement on non-negotiable values such as ubuntu and nonracialism, there will be space for a diverse range of individuals to join, provided they are committed to empowering their communities and serving those who nominate and elect them.
However, added Maimane, even common values are insufficient for effective and responsive government. This is why his model also emphasises “a common vision” for the most important issues affecting communities such as the economy, safety and education.
McKaiser suggested there was a “vagueness” problem when politicians talk about values such as nonracialism. These are substantive political concepts that might mean different things to different people. Similarly, suggested the podcast host, there might be “intractable differences” about what the vision should be for solving crime and making communities safer.
Maimane insisted that a culture of democratic debate, guided by the agreed baseline values, will make it more rather than less likely that a common vision would be agreed on.
Whether these responses are persuasive is for listeners of this TimesLIVE podcast to decide.
To listen to previous episodes, go here.
Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm, Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Player.fm, Pocket Cast
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
PODCAST | EXPLAINER: Political chaos in Nelson Mandela Bay
PODCAST | IFP defends planned protest march on City Press
PODCAST | (How) is Queen Elizabeth II implicated in imperialism?
PODCAST | Shooting the breeze: Cope, Transnet executives, Afrophobia and reimagining SA’s politics
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos