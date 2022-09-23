Politics

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | Excited about Mmusi Maimane's return to electoral politics?

23 September 2022 - 18:22
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane. File photo.
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane. File photo.
Image: supplied

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane has told TimesLIVE contributor and analyst Eusebius McKaiser why he decided to register a political party to contest the 2024 elections.

On Eusebius on TimesLIVE, Maimane argues that communities are disempowered by the electoral system, which is why he focused his energies, after exiting formal politics in 2019, on electoral reform. He says effective political accountability requires that communities have the ability to recall parliamentarians who do not fulfil their mandate.

Join the discussion: 

When McKaiser asked whether his will be a “classic political party”, Maimane said though it must be registered with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) as a political entity, he is designing a “franchise model”. He means that while there must agreement on non-negotiable values such as ubuntu and nonracialism, there will be space for a diverse range of individuals to join, provided they are committed to empowering their communities and serving those who nominate and elect them.

However, added Maimane, even common values are insufficient for effective and responsive government. This is why his model also emphasises “a common vision” for the most important issues affecting communities such as the economy, safety and education.

McKaiser suggested there was a “vagueness” problem when politicians talk about values such as nonracialism. These are substantive political concepts that might mean different things to different people. Similarly, suggested the podcast host, there might be “intractable differences” about what the vision should be for solving crime and making communities safer.

Maimane insisted that a culture of democratic debate, guided by the agreed baseline values, will make it more rather than less likely that a common vision would be agreed on.

Whether these responses are persuasive is for listeners of this TimesLIVE podcast to decide.

To listen to previous episodes, go here.

Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fmSpotifyGoogle PlayApple PodcastsPlayer.fmPocket Cast

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

PODCAST | EXPLAINER: Political chaos in Nelson Mandela Bay

'Eusebius on TimesLIVE' hosted The Herald editor Rochelle de Kock and the paper’s senior political reporter Andisa Bonani to explain this week’s ...
Politics
6 hours ago

PODCAST | IFP defends planned protest march on City Press

IFP spokesperson and MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa joined analyst and broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser on his TimesLIVE podcast to explain why the party will ...
Politics
1 week ago

PODCAST | (How) is Queen Elizabeth II implicated in imperialism?

A barbaric legacy sparks critical discussion on whether, in modern times, the monarchy ought in fact to be thought of as ‘benign’
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

PODCAST | Shooting the breeze: Cope, Transnet executives, Afrophobia and reimagining SA’s politics

This episode includes a high-level debate about what a post-ANC-led state might look like
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Godongwana throws his hat in the ring for ANC treasurer-general position Politics
  2. Marching to the beat of their own drum: branches go against ANC Gauteng PEC ... Politics
  3. Mmusi Maimane to run for president under new political party Politics
  4. Mkhize and Mashatile get backing from eThekwini for ANC top posts Politics
  5. Eugene Johnson removed as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor at chaotic council meeting Politics

Latest Videos

Pretoria student murdered for cellphone | Who was THAPELO MENWE and where was ...
ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...