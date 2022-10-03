Politics

SA politicians keen on automatic voter registration to boost turnout

Denmark, whose citizens are registered at birth and become eligible at 18, had a voter turnout of 84.6% for its 2019 national elections

03 October 2022 - 20:24 By ANDISIWE MAKINANA
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent

A group of SA politicians visiting Denmark on a study tour of coalitions last week were offered insights into how to secure a high voter turnout, advice some local MPs may try to table a new bill for...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Coalitions will need grown-up politicians Opinion
  2. How to form coalitions the Danish way Politics
  3. POLL | Do coalitions result in more harm than good? Politics

Most read

  1. PODCAST | How to steal an election Politics
  2. Ramaphosa to indicate his availability for a second term in December Politics
  3. The scuffle for the ANC purse: Andile Lungisa says opponents are his juniors Politics
  4. History is repeating itself before your eyes, DA’s Steenhuisen warns ANC Politics
  5. SA politicians keen on automatic voter registration to boost turnout Politics

Latest Videos

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Exclusive interview with 'The Woman King' stars
ANC's Dada Morero elected new City of Johannesburg mayor