SA politicians keen on automatic voter registration to boost turnout
Denmark, whose citizens are registered at birth and become eligible at 18, had a voter turnout of 84.6% for its 2019 national elections
03 October 2022 - 20:24
A group of SA politicians visiting Denmark on a study tour of coalitions last week were offered insights into how to secure a high voter turnout, advice some local MPs may try to table a new bill for...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.