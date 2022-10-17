South Africa

Transnet agrees to three-year wage deal with majority labour union

17 October 2022 - 18:20 By Reuters
Transnet employees picketed outside the state-owned entity's office on the Bluff, south of Durban last week. The company has finally signed a wage deal with one of the worker's unions.
Image: File/ Sandile Ndlovu

South Africa's state-owned logistics firm Transnet said on Monday it has agreed on a three-year wage deal with the union representing most of its workers as it bids to end a strike that has affected commodities exports.

“Transnet and the United Transport and Allied Trade Union reached a three-year wage agreement today [Monday],” Transnet said, adding the deal ends the strike at the monopoly company.

Reuters

