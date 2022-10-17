South Africa's state-owned logistics firm Transnet said on Monday it has agreed on a three-year wage deal with the union representing most of its workers as it bids to end a strike that has affected commodities exports.
“Transnet and the United Transport and Allied Trade Union reached a three-year wage agreement today [Monday],” Transnet said, adding the deal ends the strike at the monopoly company.
Reuters
Transnet agrees to three-year wage deal with majority labour union
Image: File/ Sandile Ndlovu
South Africa's state-owned logistics firm Transnet said on Monday it has agreed on a three-year wage deal with the union representing most of its workers as it bids to end a strike that has affected commodities exports.
“Transnet and the United Transport and Allied Trade Union reached a three-year wage agreement today [Monday],” Transnet said, adding the deal ends the strike at the monopoly company.
Reuters
MORE:
Berry industry losing R134m a week in exports as Transnet strike continues
Transnet strike has cost bulk mineral exporters R9.8bn
The sooner the Transnet strike ends the better, says Kgosientso 'Sputla' Ramokgopa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos