Former president Jacob Zuma and French arms firm Thales' corruption trial resumes in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.
Zuma and the company are facing corruption, money laundering, tax evasion and racketeering charges.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma corruption trial resumes in high court
Former president Jacob Zuma and French arms firm Thales' corruption trial resumes in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.
Zuma and the company are facing corruption, money laundering, tax evasion and racketeering charges.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
JUSTICE MALALA | Zuma’s actions are not those of an innocent man
'I’m not done yet,' says ANC second in command David Mabuza
‘The bar is very low’ — What ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang thinks of party presidency battles
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos