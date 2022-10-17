South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma corruption trial resumes in high court

17 October 2022 - 10:04 By TIMESLIVE

Former president Jacob Zuma and French arms firm Thales' corruption trial resumes in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.

Zuma and the company are facing corruption, money laundering, tax evasion and racketeering charges.

TimesLIVE

