South Africa

On-and-off week ahead as Eskom releases latest load-shedding schedule

18 October 2022 - 15:18 By TImesLIVE
South Africans are in for another week of load-shedding and its associated problems as Eskom continues to battle with breakdowns. File photo.
South Africans are in for another week of load-shedding and its associated problems as Eskom continues to battle with breakdowns. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Load-shedding is nowhere near over as Eskom on Tuesday announced a fresh schedule of power cuts for the week. 

The power utility provided a load-shedding schedule from Tuesday until Friday, highlighting the weekend could include rolling blackouts. 

The midweek power cuts would take place at different stages, with stage 4 implemented on Tuesday, stages 2 and 3 on Wednesday, stage 3 on Thursday and back to stage 2 on Friday. 

Explaining the schedule, Eskom said: “Since [Monday] morning a unit each at Duvha and Medupi and three units at Kendal power stations have returned to service. A generation unit each at Arnot, Camden, Tutuka and Kusile power stations remain out of service following breakdowns in the past 24 hours.

“We have 5,106MW on planned maintenance and 15,576MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns. Load-shedding is implemented only as a last resort in view of the shortage of generation capacity and the need to attend to breakdowns.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

South Africa still in the dark 30 days after Ramaphosa cut short his UK/US trip to address electricity crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa cut short his state trip to the US and the UK on September 18 to address ongoing power cuts but not much has changed as ...
News
5 hours ago

Stage 4 load-shedding implemented due to overnight breakdowns

The breakdown of generation units at five power stations overnight forced Eskom to implement stage 4 load-shedding at 5.30am on Tuesday.
News
11 hours ago

'Worst alarm clock ever': South Africans react to waking up to stage 4 load-shedding

"I woke at 6.20 and I had electricity. I went to the bathroom, come out, and I have no power. A lot can happen in five minutes in this country," said ...
News
9 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kruger National Park elephant captured in 'rare' birth sighting South Africa
  2. Mutilated body found in veld confirmed to be Bokgabo South Africa
  3. ‘Food aides’, ‘portfolio co-ordinators’ for Ramaphosa’s ministers Politics
  4. Herman Mashaba clashes with his party over ANC talks Politics
  5. 'We cannot tolerate such racism in our country': Hanekom weighs in on Zuma ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg
Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT