Body of man found floating in dam in Wattville, Benoni

19 October 2022 - 21:14
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
The body of a a man was found floating in a dam in Wattville on Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/123RF

Police have opened an inquest docket after the discovery of the body of a man in a dam in Wattville, Ekurhuleni, on Wednesday.

The body was seen by community members who alerted the police.

“The body is not yet identified and the police investigations are under way,” police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Sello said on Wednesday.

Last week, the remains of a child were found in a yard close to the dam. 

The remains were later confirmed to that of missing four-year-old Bokgabo Poo. Her body had been dismembered with several of her body parts missing.

The family of Bokgabo confirmed at the weekend that the mutilated body found in open veld on last Tuesday was hers.

Thirty-year-old Ntokozo Zikhali has been arrested in connection with her murder. 

