South Africa

KZN mortuary workers protest over working conditions, pay disparities

19 October 2022 - 12:32 By Mfundo Mkhize
Employees at the Fort Napier mortuary in Pietermaritzburg have complained about working conditions. File photo.
Employees at the Fort Napier mortuary in Pietermaritzburg have complained about working conditions. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan

Disgruntled workers at KwaZulu-Natal government mortuaries are demanding changes in  the functioning of some provincial morgues, accusing the department of health of not meeting its end of the bargain.

This is according to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) Harry Gwala’ secretary Mazwi Ngubane, who bemoaned the state of government mortuaries.

He said the Fort Napier mortuary was in an abysmal state.

The Phoenix mortuary has also been criticised for its shoddy state. This became evident during last year’s July unrest and in April when the facilities were overrun with bodies. 

On Monday a group of workers picketed outside the provincial health department offices in Natalia.

In their memorandum, they called for the filling of vacant positions, which they said is hampering service delivery. They also complained about pay disparities.

“We are concerned about pay disparities This is something we deem to be grossly unfair,” said Ngubane.

He said in 2012, when the department took over the workforce from the police forensics department, the organisational structure was not reviewed. He said this has given rise to salary disparities within the forensics pathology services.

Ngubane said the department should also revisit its decision to ditch workers who had been employed to circumvent the effects of Covid-19.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Decay, corruption and financial woes- Overrun Chris Hani Baragwanath 'reaching breaking point'

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital is buckling under the strain of additional referrals from the emergency unit at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital and a pile ...
News
6 months ago

Manhunt under way after five women gang-raped, funeral parlour staff assaulted

Police have launched an investigation in Malipsdrift in Limpopo after five women were allegedly gang-raped, one man was shot and wounded and six ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kruger National Park elephant captured in 'rare' birth sighting South Africa
  2. 'We cannot tolerate such racism in our country': Hanekom weighs in on Zuma ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gunman opens fire on Phoenix man South Africa
  4. Bokgabo Poo's suspected killer known as Harry Potter was 'always around ... South Africa
  5. Mutilated body found in veld confirmed to be Bokgabo South Africa

Latest Videos

Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg
Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT