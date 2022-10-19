Terminally ill man who bought a Ferrari succumbs to cancer

He personalised the number plate, “Oh Viv”, to raise awareness.
Image: Supplied / Viven Naicker
Viven Naicker, a charismatic 37-year-old paraplegic who bought a Ferrari when doctors told him to go home and arrange palliative care in January, died on Tuesday night.
The Durban man had been in and out of hospital since July.
The business analyst, who owned several companies in the retail, financial and medical industries, beat stage 4 prostate cancer in 2015 and went on to write a book, titled #Unstoppable, about his will to live. It detailed his life achievements, which included starting his first business when he was a teenager.
Naicker, a former financial adviser, was one of the youngest principal franchisees in the country when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2014.
He endured an agonising treatment regime — 66 theatre visits, a colostomy and urostomy, was confined to a wheelchair and then had to navigate a painful divorce. However, Naicker was just relieved that he beat cancer and was alive to tell the tale.
Viven Naicker, the paraplegic who bought a Ferrari
Last October, Naicker was informed that the cancer was back in full force and his right leg was amputated.
In January an emotional Naicker told the Sunday Times that while his story was tragic, he wanted to live out the rest of his days on his own terms.
“Palliative care? Nah, I am going to buy a Ferrari and live my best life,” he told doctors.
He told the Sunday Times he was not just going to “lay there waiting to die”.
“Growing up for many of us in our communities, a Ferrari was an impossible target. So I said if I am fighting an impossible battle, I am going to drive an impossible-to-achieve car. Let me enjoy what little time I have left.
“Being a former motorsport competitor, I got to enjoy the thrills of being on the edge, whether it’s on four or two wheels. After being stripped of everything that mattered to me, I am grateful that I can still enjoy the pleasure of driving so I bought the impossible for the impossible,” he said.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
He personalised the number plate, “Oh Viv”, to raise awareness.
“I want people to see the car and know they can talk to me. I want to hear how you moved mountains. I want to hear what you went through so that I can learn from you. I am hoping the car would be a platform for people to reach out more. I am not snobbish. I drive a Ferrari but if you flag me down, I will stop and talk to you.
“I want to approach my journey different. When they tell you you're going to die, what do you do? To see my mother's face, for her to stomach such information, it eats me up. But I have to keep positive. I can roll over and play dead or I can enjoy what's left.”
On September 1 this year, Naicker posted on Facebook that he had been in ICU for 38 days. He said he had to be resuscitated five times and the pain was unbearable. However, he remained positive.
“I appreciate all the love and support and so does my momma. Again, to the nurses and doctors, thank you,” he posted.
Tributes poured in on social media on Wednesday.
He was described as an inspiration, a go-getter and a beacon of strength.
