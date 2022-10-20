South Africa

Stage 3 load-shedding extended due to failure of units at Eskom stations

20 October 2022 - 06:38
Eskom announced that stage 3 load-shedding was extended from 5am on Thursday until further notice.
Eskom announced that stage 3 load-shedding was extended from 5am on Thursday until further notice.
Image: Maribe Trevor Mokgobu

Eskom has extended Stage 3 load-shedding from 5am today until further notice.

The power utility said this is due to the failure of two units at Kendal power station and a unit each at Kriel and Arnot.

Eskom is still to give a full update.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Stage 4 load-shedding implemented due to overnight breakdowns

The breakdown of generation units at five power stations overnight forced Eskom to implement stage 4 load-shedding at 5.30am on Tuesday.
News
2 days ago

On-and-off week ahead as Eskom releases latest load-shedding schedule

Load-shedding is nowhere near over as Eskom on Tuesday announced a fresh schedule of power cuts for the week.
News
1 day ago

‘Pupils are not an exception’: Motshekga says matrics must work around load-shedding schedules

The matric class of 2022 will have to power through load-shedding to ensure they are well prepared for their final exams.
News
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. IN PICTURES | ‘Snow’ hailstorms hit parts of Gauteng South Africa
  2. WATCH | Gunman opens fire on Phoenix man South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Zuma arms deal judge Piet Koen considering recusal South Africa
  4. 'We cannot tolerate such racism in our country': Hanekom weighs in on Zuma ... South Africa
  5. Bokgabo Poo's suspected killer known as Harry Potter was 'always around ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg
Siya Kolisi attends children sightseeing day in CT