'Stockpiling queen' gets Facebook nod to participate in accelerator programme
Image: Supplied
South Africa's “queen” of stockpiling and saving has been chosen to participate in Facebook’s community accelerator programme.
Ncumisa Ndelu will receive a grant of up to $40,000 (about R736,200) to fund work to advance her Facebook community goals and training to use the social network’s tools.
Over the next four months, Ndelu, from Umlazi in Durban, will join more than 135 community leaders across nine regions to execute a development plan, network with key players in the industry and learn more about how to strengthen her community.
Ndelu, a communications specialist, runs a Facebook group, 1 Family 1 Stockpile, with more than 479,000 South African members who stockpile groceries in their homes.
“When the announcement was made last night I was still shocked, even though we were informed more than a week ago. It’s such an honour to have been selected among thousands globally, but I appreciate the responsibility to see this through, Ndelu told TimesLIVE on Friday.
“I look forward to advancing my leadership skills through personalised coaching and using the Facebook platform to extend 1 Family 1 Stockpile’s reach and impact. Facebook has already allowed me to reach women in ways I never imagined and my No 1 takeaway is that women face the same struggles, period.”
The influencer hopes to use the grant to benefit women and girls in rural areas who do not have access to smartphones and data.
“I have always wanted to reach out to women in rural areas who do not have access to smartphones and have the same conversations we have in the group and share the same information. So the $40,000 grant will go towards that. I have always wanted to advance the group’s work beyond social media,” she said.
Ndelu didn’t set out to become an influencer. She started the group to share tips on stockpiling, which she had been practising for years. Her group rapidly grew as women wanted to learn how to save, budget and stockpile.
“It goes back to the first time the Sunday Times wrote a story about me and the group, that’s when I began to realise that what I had started was important,” she said.
When I received the invitation to be part of the Facebook Community Learning Lab, I felt like I had conquered the world. Right now, to know that I competed and was selected among peers globally is indescribable, but to have the creators of Facebook acknowledge the work that I do using their platform is just priceless.”
'A tin of fish goes a long way': South Africans brace themselves as economists forecast higher food prices
Her group continues to thrive.
“There is no secret really, but early on I had to understand that the group was not about me and that has made all the difference. Whatever opportunity comes along I pass it on to the group, unless it requires me personally, because without members there is no group.”
Ndelu said being chosen to participate in the programme would inspire girls and women, as well as show them the other side of Facebook.
“I’m a mother of two girls and I was raised by women my entire life, so it’s recognition for them first, but it’s also a lesson for those coming up behind me that social media is not just a platform to showcase fake lifestyles, it can be a tool to build stronger and healthier homes and communities.
“I’m grateful to the women of South Africa and neighbouring countries because without them seeing my vision and buying into it, we would not be where we are today. I’m also grateful to my daughters. They are my worst critics and they challenge me to do better every time. I hope I will never let them down.”
TimesLIVE
