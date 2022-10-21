Politics

PODCAST | Ministers’ salaries may be market competitive, but have they earned it?

21 October 2022 - 15:42
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
President Cyril Ramaphosa recently withdrew amendments to the ministerial handbook.
President Cyril Ramaphosa recently withdrew amendments to the ministerial handbook.
Image: Brandan Reynolds

Join the debate:

Many taxpayers struggle to make ends meet, while ministers and their deputies, who earn between R2m and R2.5m a year, do not pay for municipal services such as water and electricity at their official residences. 

City Press reported that the ministerial handbook was amended to remove a cap on municipal utilities for ministers and deputy ministers. However, President Cyril Ramaphosa recently withdrew amendments to the handbook and it is set to be reviewed.

According to the previous handbook, the public works department was responsible for providing water and electricity, provided the cost was limited to R5,000 a month.

In this debate our panel discusses the contentious issue of remuneration for public office bearers, notably cabinet ministers. Is the amount ministers are paid reasonable in light of their role? Are they performing well enough to deserve the remuneration and perks they get? Is the amount they are compensated considered market competitive? 

This week our host Mike Siluma is joined by Mark Bussin, chair at 21st Century; Reuben Maleka, acting deputy GM at Public Servants Association of South Africa; and senior Sunday Times journalist Mawande AmaShabalala.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE PODCASTS:

PODCAST | Infighting in Gauteng’s coalition metros and the ANC’s leadership race

In this episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we discuss what has been happening in Gauteng’s metros of Joburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, caught ...
Politics
1 week ago

PODCAST | Eskom — The 'dark side' of political power

In this episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we discuss the politics which has historically shaped, and which continues to shape, SA's energy ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Is it possible to hold Zuma to account without inciting unrest and violence?

This week on 'Sunday Times Politics Weekly', we discuss the 'Zuma phenomenon'.
Politics
1 month ago

PODCAST | Contestation for the Zulu throne set to intensify

The Zulu royal household this week condemned an alleged planned entering of the cattle kraal (ukungena esibayeni) ceremony by Prince Simakade Zulu ...
Politics
2 months ago

PODCAST | Why SA lambasted Eswatini government spokesperson for his comments on crime

This week on 'Sunday Times Politics Weekly' we look at the strained relationship between SA and its neighbours due to an influx of foreigners accused ...
Politics
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'State's hands tied' when it comes to fate of Eskom's André de Ruyter Politics
  2. Buthelezi flags 'security breach' at king's meeting with KZN cabinet Politics
  3. ‘Food aides’, ‘portfolio co-ordinators’ for Ramaphosa’s ministers Politics
  4. Herman Mashaba clashes with his party over ANC talks Politics
  5. My house and the House are separate: DA’s Mileham rejects Mkhwebane’s call for ... Politics

Latest Videos

Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up
Sex workers join protest against alleged serial killer in Johannesburg