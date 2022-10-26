South Africa

Bus torched during Seshego and Polokwane water protest

26 October 2022 - 12:32
(NOT ACTUAL BUS) According to community members, residents in Seshego and parts of Polokwane have been experiencing water challenges since August.
(NOT ACTUAL BUS) According to community members, residents in Seshego and parts of Polokwane have been experiencing water challenges since August.
Image: SUPPLIED

Polokwane police have opened a case of malicious damage to property after a bus was torched during a community protest about water.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said no arrests have been made.

“Police are monitoring the situation,” he said.

The communities of Seshego and Polokwane have embarked on a march to the Polokwane municipality in a bid to have their water woes addressed.

According to community members, residents in Seshego and parts of Polokwane have been experiencing water challenges since August.

Some school pupils were told not to go to school on Wednesday morning due to the shutdown.

Limpopo education department spokesperson Mike Maringa said the department is yet to establish the number of schools affected by the protest action. 

“Precautionary measures were applied in some affected areas,” he said.

Polokwane municipality spokesperson Thipa Selala said the municipality is implementing measures to deal with the water supply problems.

“A task team with the municipality, Lepelle Northern Water and the department of water and sanitation has been established. It is meeting frequently to resolve the water challenges.”

Engagements with Eskom were ongoing to exempt the water plants from load-shedding “as they are national key points and this will ensure security of water supply”, he said.

Meetings with provincial leaders and the national water ministry are being held this week.

Selala said the municipality is reviewing its approved projects so it can have funding to complete a water treatment plant in Seshego to augment supply and work on completing the Sand River project which will bring additional supply to the municipality.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Community members plan shutdown in Seshego and Polokwane as taps remain dry

The communities of Seshego and Polokwane have planned a city shutdown on Wednesday when they embark on a march to Polokwane municipality in a bid to ...
News
6 hours ago

Water woes continue for some Joburg suburbs

Residents in some suburbs in Johannesburg will continue to experience water supply issues in the coming days.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Angry firefighter or malfunctioning fire truck at Durban airport?

The Airports Company South Africa has not revealed why water from a fire truck was aimed at vehicles and a building at Durban’s King Shaka ...
News
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Missing Stellenbosch couple’s car ‘found wrecked’, bodies recovered South Africa
  2. ‘Fuel-shedding’ warning sounded South Africa
  3. Principal who ignored warnings about adding extra grades is fired for defiance News
  4. About 90 homes demolished outside Polokwane after illegal land purchases South Africa
  5. Cape Town mayor calls for Russian superyacht to be denied permission to dock South Africa

Latest Videos

Students wear anti-cheating hats in the Philippines during exam
IN FULL | Ramaphosa on repercussions of state capture report