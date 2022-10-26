‘Rapist father’ who tried to have daughter drop charges is denied bail

“During his bail application, which was opposed by the prosecution, the court heard how the victim had allegedly endured sexual abuse at the hands of her father for years, and how this had affected her,” he said.
Senokoatsane said the court was also told the father had contacted the victim and allegedly tried to persuade her to drop the charges against him.
“When making a ruling on the bail application, the magistrate informed the accused it was in the best interest of justice that he be remanded in custody. The magistrate said the accused had proved there is a likelihood he might interfere with the witnesses, who are his children, as he had already proved that during his incarceration by contacting the victim,” said Senokoatsane.
The magistrate said the father did not present any exceptional circumstances to be granted bail, hence the decision not to grant him bail.
Senokoatsane said the accused is remanded in custody until his next court appearance on November 28 , while police investigations continue.
