‘Rapist father’ who tried to have daughter drop charges is denied bail

26 October 2022 - 08:18
A father has been accused of raping his daughter for many years, from when she was nine years old until she turned 21. File photo.
Image: 123rf

A 47-year-old father accused of raping his 21-year-old daughter has been denied bail by the Galeshewe district court.

It is alleged the man, who is facing three charges of rape, started raping his daughter when she was nine-years-old. The alleged rapes stopped this year when his daughter was 21.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the daughter told a community organisation about the alleged rapes. They  took her to the Galeshewe Thuthuzela Care Centre and reported the alleged rapes to  police.

NPA spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said the accused was arrested and charged with rape.

“During his bail application, which was opposed by the prosecution, the court heard how the victim had allegedly endured sexual abuse at the hands of her father for years, and how this had affected her,” he said.

Senokoatsane said the court was also told the father had contacted the victim and allegedly tried to persuade her to drop the charges against him.

“When making a ruling on the bail application, the magistrate informed the accused it was in the best interest of justice that he be remanded in custody. The magistrate said the accused had proved there is a likelihood he might interfere with the witnesses, who are his children, as he had already proved that during his incarceration by contacting the victim,” said Senokoatsane.

The magistrate said the father did not present any exceptional circumstances to be granted bail, hence the decision not to grant him bail.

Senokoatsane said the accused is remanded in custody until his next court appearance on November 28 , while police investigations continue.

TimesLIVE

