Spotify criticises Ye’s comments but keeps his music

26 October 2022 - 08:14 By Dawn Chmielewski
The rapper's music does not violate anti-hate policies, says Spotify chief. File photo
Image: David Swanson

As corporations around the world including Adidas cut ties with Kanye West, music streaming service Spotify Technology said it would not remove the rapper’s music unless his label requested it.

Music from the artist now known as Ye did not violate anti-hate policies, Spotify chief Daniel Ek told Reuters.

Recent anti-Semitic remarks made by the rapper are “awful ” and would have warranted removal from Spotify for violating its policies, which prohibit hate speech, if they had been on a podcast or recording, Ek said.

However, none of that content can be found on Spotify.

“It is just his music, and his music doesn’t violate our policy. It is up to his label if they want to take action,” said Ek. 

That has not happened.

'My grandfather was bipolar' — Trevor Noah explains why he's not beefing with Kanye West

"I was never beefing with Kanye West, I was concerned about him," says Trevor.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Universal Music’s Def Jam label, which owns the copyright to West’s recordings from 2002 through to 2016, and continued distributing his releases until last year, issued a statement condemning Ye’s remarks, saying: “There is no place for anti-Semitism in our society.”

It did not ask for the removal of Ye’s recordings, many of which are critically acclaimed works. The music also can be found on Apple Music and YouTube Music.

Hollywood power broker Ari Emanuel called for the major streaming services to end their business relationships with Ye after the rapper promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories in interviews and on social media, where he tweeted he would go “death con 3 on Jewish people”.

Since the remarks, Ye has lost high profile and lucrative partnerships.

Creative Artists Agency, one of the world’s largest talent agencies, no longer represents him, film and television studio MRC Entertainment has dropped a documentary and sneaker-maker Adidas on Tuesday ended a partnership estimated to be worth more than $500m (R9bn) in royalty payments and other fees.

WATCH | Ye loses billionaire status as Adidas ends deal over hate speech

Adidas has terminated its partnership with rapper and fashion designer Ye.
2 hours ago

Spotify faced backlashes when it punished musicians for their personal misconduct.

The streaming service removed R Kelly’s music from its playlists and recommendations in 2018 after allegations of sexual misconduct. It walked back on the policy after other artists threatened boycotts, instead giving users a mute button to block particular artists.

Ek said if Ye’s label asks for the rapper’s catalogue to be removed, “obviously we will respect their wishes”.

Reuters

