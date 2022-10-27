Security has been stepped up in Sandton after the US government warned of a possible terrorist attack in the area at the weekend, with South Africans debating whether to attend events planned in the hub.
The US government issued a statement on Wednesday warning of a potential attack.
“The US government has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on October 29.
“There is no further information regarding the timing, method or target of the potential attack. The US embassy has advised staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg during the weekend of October 29-30.”
There were no further details.
The announcement was met with shock and concern, with property management business Liberty Two Degrees saying the safety of shoppers and businesses in the area was of upmost importance.
“In partnership with the authorities, we are monitoring the situation and have appropriate security measures in place in and around Sandton City, which includes Nelson Mandela Square, offices, hotels and the Sandton Convention Centre.”
While many said they would not be heading to Sandton after the warning, others said an attack would have been foiled and would not be changing their plans.
POLL | Will you be avoiding Sandton at the weekend?
Image: SEBABATSO MOSAMO
Security has been stepped up in Sandton after the US government warned of a possible terrorist attack in the area at the weekend, with South Africans debating whether to attend events planned in the hub.
The US government issued a statement on Wednesday warning of a potential attack.
“The US government has received information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg, South Africa, on October 29.
“There is no further information regarding the timing, method or target of the potential attack. The US embassy has advised staff to avoid crowds of people and other large public gatherings in the greater Sandton area of Johannesburg during the weekend of October 29-30.”
There were no further details.
The announcement was met with shock and concern, with property management business Liberty Two Degrees saying the safety of shoppers and businesses in the area was of upmost importance.
“In partnership with the authorities, we are monitoring the situation and have appropriate security measures in place in and around Sandton City, which includes Nelson Mandela Square, offices, hotels and the Sandton Convention Centre.”
While many said they would not be heading to Sandton after the warning, others said an attack would have been foiled and would not be changing their plans.
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele downplayed the threat.
“I have checked this with my security unit and I will be saying upfront we are a bit disturbed. This alarm has been going on but up to this point it is not backed up by any evidence.
“Our teams have been following the matter to give evidence and they have not been able to do that,” Gungubele told SABC News.
Gungubele’s office oversees state security, which reports directly to the president.
READ MORE:
US embassy warns of terror attack in Sandton
No evidence of Sandton terrorism threat, says SA government
Social media users share a joke in reaction to Sandton terrorist attack warning
Security stepped up, Sandton workers and shoppers reassured
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos