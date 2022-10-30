South Africa

'We are ready for final matric exams' — Angie Motshekga

30 October 2022 - 12:11
The department of education says it's ready for 2022 final exams. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The national department of basic education says it's all hands on deck for the final national certificate examinations, starting for most candidates on Monday.

Minister Angie Motshekga on Sunday said they have gone to great lengths to ensure the exams run smoothly for the class of 2022.

“They will be sitting for the big question paper from Monday. We’ve gone to great lengths to ensure the exams happen without any irregularities. All learners for the national certificates have signed commitments to maintain honesty and not participate in irregularities during exams.

“We are fully prepared to administer the exams of 2022. We have a great challenge on our hands but we are ready,” said Motshekga.

She said close to 900,000 pupils are expected to sit for the examination this year.

Moses Simelane, chief director for curriculum in the department, said the class of 2022 was “the most unfit group” due to the interruptions of Covid-19.

He said they have done their utmost to mitigate the effects of Covid-19.

“They were in grade 10 in 2020 when Covid-19 struck. A number of strategies were used in making sure all learners return to class. There was also an introduction of a mechanism to allow learners to learn from home. Only this year this class was fully back to school. We have had a rotational system.

“They are the most unfit group for the national senior certificate. They were severely and negatively affected by the lockdowns,” he said.

Simelane said in the Eastern Cape, for example, multiple measures were taken to ensure teachers and pupils were able to keep up with the curriculum.

“There were meetings that brought teachers together and ensured assessments were set at a standard. Mock exams were written in June. There were extended lessons on weekends.”

Other educational support interventions included the use of television, mobile phones and radio.

TimesLIVE

