POLL | Would you pay a monthly fee for a ‘blue tick’ on Twitter?

02 November 2022 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter may bring changes to the social media network.
Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter may bring changes to the social media network. File photo.
Image: Bloomberg

Elon Musk's Twitter takeover has raised questions around possible changes at the social media network, with the South African-born businessman announcing a charge for blue-tick verification.

Musk has spoken about his plans to make the network less dependent on ads and filter out trolls, and on Tuesday announced Twitter's "blue" service will cost $8 (around R145) a month.

"Twitter's current lords and peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullsh*t. Power to the people. Blue for $8/month," he tweeted.

The price will fluctuate depending on "country proportionate to purchasing power parity".

What does a blue tick get you? Musk said it will come with added benefits of priority replies, mentions and search.

He also teased that verified users will get longer videos and audio messages, and less ads.

While some welcomed the move, others said Musk should instead focus on how toxic the network has become and the number of fake accounts.

Musk recently finalised his purchase of Twitter for $44bn (about R802bn) and immediately introduced changes at the network. He filed as the sole director of the company and announced the departure of several executives.

"The following persons, who were directors of Twitter prior to the effective time of the merger, are no longer directors of Twitter: Bret Taylor, Parag Agrawal, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li and Mimi Alemayehou," Musk said in the filing.

He said his role as sole director "is temporary", without giving further details.

The announcement on blue ticks comes days after author Stephen King declared he would not be willing to pay $20 (R362) a month to keep the verified badge on Twitter.

Musk replied: "How about $8?"

Musk has also claimed "there seem to be 10 people 'managing' for every one person coding" at the network.

