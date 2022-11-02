South Africa

Water restrictions lifted after Gauteng's good rains, cooler weather

02 November 2022 - 07:18 By TimesLIVE
Reduced consumption and leak repairs will be 'the new order', says Rand Water. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Reservoir levels in Rand Water systems have stabilised and increased from 30% to above 60%, aided by the recent rains and lower consumption due to cooler temperatures.

The water entity has lifted the restrictions it had imposed last month, after citing high water consumption brought about by the high temperatures.

It called on residents to maintain "permanent wise use of potable water".

"Following the high water consumption brought about by the high temperatures and subsequent restrictions, reservoir levels in Rand Water systems have stabilised and increased from 30% to above 60% currently," it said in a statement.

"Stabilisation of the systems, assisted by good rains, has been a joint and collaborative effort by Rand Water and the three metros."

With the metros, Rand Water said "a philosophy has been agreed to which will ensure that best water management practices are left in place to ensure that systems are kept stable throughout the coming hot months.

"Through these collaborative efforts, the metros have managed to reduce consumption and manage own systems effectively and efficiently. Therefore reduced consumption and leak repairs will be the new order."

TimesLIVE

