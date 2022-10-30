Joburg teen in a coma after being hit by taxi while fetching water
30 October 2022 - 00:00
A critically injured teenager remains in a coma almost three weeks after he was hit by a taxi while fetching water from a tanker in Coronationville on the West Rand...
Joburg teen in a coma after being hit by taxi while fetching water
A critically injured teenager remains in a coma almost three weeks after he was hit by a taxi while fetching water from a tanker in Coronationville on the West Rand...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos