South Africa

LISTEN | Joburg’s collapsing water system is a R23bn catastrophe, says expert

19 October 2022 - 16:04 By TImesLIVE
Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu has committed to temporarily increasing the bulk water allocation to the Rand Water system.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

There seems to be no end in sight for Gauteng as the province's water system continues to collapse. SA Water Chamber CEO Benoit Le Roy says the continued crisis is due to leaking municipal infrastructure, worsened by load-shedding and high temperatures that come with climate change.

“It's a system that is collapsing and it's collapsing when the conditions are, unfortunately, perfect,” he said, adding that shortages due to deteriorating infrastructure are a national issue.

LISTEN HERE: 

On Monday, water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu committed to temporarily increasing the bulk water allocation to the Rand Water system to address water shortages in Gauteng.

This after a meeting with Rand Water and municipal representatives on the same day.

Among Le Roy's solutions to the crisis is the diversion of funds into the water distribution system and investment in technologies that will assist in picking up where the system is most vulnerable. However, he said fixing infrastructure could take years. 

TimesLIVE

