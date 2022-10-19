On Monday, water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu committed to temporarily increasing the bulk water allocation to the Rand Water system to address water shortages in Gauteng.
LISTEN | Joburg’s collapsing water system is a R23bn catastrophe, says expert
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
There seems to be no end in sight for Gauteng as the province's water system continues to collapse. SA Water Chamber CEO Benoit Le Roy says the continued crisis is due to leaking municipal infrastructure, worsened by load-shedding and high temperatures that come with climate change.
“It's a system that is collapsing and it's collapsing when the conditions are, unfortunately, perfect,” he said, adding that shortages due to deteriorating infrastructure are a national issue.
LISTEN HERE:
