South Africa

Missing Limpopo toddler’s body found in bushes

04 November 2022 - 15:06
The body of a missing toddler Motheo Rashilo was found in bushes.
The body of a missing toddler Motheo Rashilo was found in bushes.
Image: Supplied

Limpopo police have opened an inquest docket after the body of a missing 21-month-old girl, Motheo Rashilo, was found in bushes near Malatane in Lebowakgomo on Wednesday.

The child was reported missing on October 28.

The mother allegedly left her at her friend's home while she ran errands.

“When she returned she was informed that the child had disappeared. The mother reported the matter to Lebowakgomo police station. Police started investigations and search operations which led to the discovery of the body on Wednesday,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Mamphaswa Seabi.

It was not clear how the child got to the bushes, but the investigation would show the cause of death.

“Police appeal to community members to give them space to fully investigate the matter,” he said.

Anyone with information should contact the investigating officer Sgt Michael Magadani on 072 029 7499, the crimestop number 086 00 10111, the nearest police station or MySAPSApp.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Missing toddler taken by unknown suspect

Limpopo police are investigating a case of a missing toddler who was last seen on Friday in Malatane village outside Lebowakgomo.
News
4 days ago

Hacked to death, dumped in a drain, crushed with a boulder: faces of children failed by the system

Katlego "Katli" Joja, or Katli as she was affectionately known, went missing from home in Mamelodi West, Gauteng, on April 26 2018. She was ...
News
1 week ago

To keep your children safe, be open about kidnapping and abduction

Teddy Bear Clinic director says children must be made aware of the crimes, which are reportedly on the rise
News
11 months ago

Emalahleni mother begs abductors to release her children unharmed

The mother of two children from the Lynnville township in Emalahleni who mysteriously disappeared from their home is begging their abductor to return ...
News
11 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Missing toddler taken by unknown suspect South Africa
  2. Distraught father of missing Benoni toddler says man last seen with his ... South Africa
  3. Evidence cuts through lies of Tazne van Wyk’s killer, who was on parole South Africa
  4. Hacked to death, dumped in a drain, crushed with a boulder: faces of children ... News

Most read

  1. Saudis fined R2m, ordered to leave SA after illegally harvesting plants South Africa
  2. Durban doctor warns of possible sixth wave after spike in Covid-19 cases South Africa
  3. WATCH | Dashcam footage of N3 crash shows truck slam into vehicles South Africa
  4. Waiter, there's a snake on your stoep South Africa
  5. Office of public protector's enormous legal bills revealed South Africa

Latest Videos

NPA in second bid for mental evaluation of alleged parliament arsonist
Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa